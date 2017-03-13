Dave Franco & Alison Brie Married: Couple Secretly Tied The Knot After 6 Years Of Dating

REX/Shutterstock

MAJOR congrats are in order! Longtime couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco have finally tied the knot after being together for 6 years, and it was a total surprise! We have all of the adorable details on the special union, right here.

This is so exciting! Alison Brie, 34, and Dave Franco, 31, have been engaged since Aug. 2015, and on March 13 Alison’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the couple have FINALLY gone ahead and said their vows in a secret wedding. So cute!

We can’t actually be shocked about the fact that NO ONE knew when this wedding was happening, because Alison and Dave have both been pretty tight-lipped since getting engaged. The Nerve actor revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2016 that he and his bride-to-be were both lowkey struggling with wedding stuff.

“Good question,” said Dave when Andy asked him about a wedding date. “When we got more into the details of planning the wedding we realized that we’re both pretty horrible at it, and we don’t like to do it. We kept on simplifying it…so we might just elope and throw a party at the house.” Though we aren’t sure yet exactly how the wedding went down, it’s totally possible that he was telling the truth and they did elope!

The adorable duo have been quietly dating ever since meeting at Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011. Dave proposed with a one-of-a-kind rose gold ring by designer Irene Neuwirth in 2015, according to People, and of course the former Community star totally said yes to the hunky young actor. The rest is history! Congrats you two!

HollywoodLifers, are you as thrilled for Dave and Alison as we are? Do you think we will ever get to see pics of her wedding dress? Let us know!

