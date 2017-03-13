REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Colton Haynes is rocking one heck of a ring on THAT finger! His fiance, Jeff Leatham, proposed to the former ‘Teen Wolf’ star and gave him a beautiful diamond band. Ladies and gents, it’s time to step up your engagement ring game!

Our first look at Colton Haynes’ engagement ring from celebrity florist Jeff Leatham, 46, came courtesy of Colton’s BFF, Ally Maki. She posted an Instagram photo of a FaceTime screenshot of Colton, 28, that featured his hand in front of his face. His diamond sparkler was on display, and it is absolutely giant! That ring is engagement ring GOALS. Colton looked so happy and in love.

Ally wrote in a long message to her BFF that she was “overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life.” She added, “Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both.”

Jeff proposed to Colton over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The proposal was extravagant from start to finish and included a personalized video message from Cher, 70, who is one of Jeff’s longtime friends, singing their favorite song “I Got You Babe.” Family members, close friends, including Melanie Griffith, 59, and Serena Williams, 35, also sent their love via video, according to ET Online. Jeff and Colton’s amazing night ended with an epic fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.”

Colton announced his engagement on March 12 by posting an Instagram photo moments after Jeff got down on one knee. “I SAID YES!!!” Colton captioned the beautiful photo. Congrats again to Jeff and Colton!

