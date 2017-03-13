Chrissy Metz Flaunts Curves In Bathing Suit For Sexy ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Shoot

Lauren Dukoff for HarpersBazaar.com

‘This Is Us’ actress Chrissy Metz looks beyond glam in her debut shoot for ‘Harper’s Bazaar,’ and the actress said posing for the ‘sexy’ shoot felt ‘incredible’ — and the photos are proof of that!

Chrissy Metz, 36, looks gorgeous in her debut shoot for HarpersBazaar.com, where the This Is Us actress shows off her penchant for fashion in a slew of summery looks — from her red bathing suit to her pretty, polka-dot dress and retro sunglasses, she looks ready to hit the beach! The star, who has been candid about her weight loss and the significance it plays on the hit NBC show, said she loved having the opportunity to strip down and suit up in the stylish duds. “When I first heard Harper’s Bazaar wanted me to be sexy,” she said, “I was like, ‘Who, me?’ I knew y’all were edgy but this is incredible—it’s validation.”

‘This Is Us’ — Photos

Like many women in Hollywood who don’t fit into a sample size, Chrissy also admitted that finding an appropriate look for rocking the red carpet can be quite difficult as she said it’s “still slim pickings for plus-size women, especially for formal wear,” however, Michael Costello, Eloquii and Lane Bryant are among the labels clamoring to dress her, even encouraging her to step outside of the “only black” rule many curvy women are told to embrace. “I want to wear something because I love it, not because it follows the rules,” she added.

When it comes to finding the perfect look for an event, she turns to her stylist, Jordan Grossman. “She knows what works on me,” Chrissy said. “She’s given me permission to try different things.”

The body-positive actress hopes the industry becomes more and more inclusive. “There’s more room for all of us now—no matter our sexuality, race, body size, gender or whatever else,” she said.

Chrissy doesn’t let critical opinions or the pressures in Hollywood interfere with her self-worth. “Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it’s not going to make me fall apart. I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff,” she said.



