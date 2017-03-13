Father Confesses ‘I Just Killed My 16-Year-Old Twin Daughters’ In Chilling 911 Audio

Image Courtesy of WGN

This is absolutely horrifying. Randall Coffland, 48, admitted to a 911 dispatcher that he had murdered his beautiful, twin daughters, 16, and wounded his wife, before turning the gun on himself. On a separate call, his wife is frantically screaming. Hear the terrifying calls.

Police in Chicago, Illinois responded to a terrifying 911 call on Friday, March 10, where Randall Coffland, 48, told the dispatcher that he shot and killed his twin daughters, Brittany and Tiffany Coffland, 16. Coffland then turned the gun on himself after telling the dispatcher that he was planning to kill himself. He also shot his wife, Anjum Coffland, 46, in the legs, but she lived. She is currently being cared for at Delnor Community Hospital and is in “fair” condition, as of Sunday, March 12, according to The Associated Press, who spoke to police. Listen to the terrifying 911 audio, below, courtesy of Daily Mail.

911 call from Randall:

911 call from Anjum:

The 911 calls from Randall and Anjum weren’t the first calls that were made to police, according to WGNTV. They reported that police said a neighbor called 911 just before 5:15 PM, about shots being fired. Then, a second call reportedly came from inside the condominium.

As you can hear in the audio, Anjum Coffland also made a call to 911 where she was frantically screaming when she revealed to the dispatcher that Randall had shot her daughters, along with her. In the terrifying call, she pleaded for an ambulance and was so shaken up that she had forgotten her address.

Deputy Chief David Kintz pronounced those who were found dead inside the St. Charles condominium as Brittany and Tiffany Coffland and their father Randall R. Coffland, via The Associated Press.

Randall Coffland shot his family in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to police. The bodies of the 16-year-old twins and their father had one gunshot to the head, and a handgun was discovered near Randall Coffland’s body, according to investigators.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the brutal shootings, Kintz told AP. This isn’t the first time police have been called to the home of the Coffland family. Kintz also told the site that police responded to a report of domestic trouble in Feb. 2017. However, there was nothing physical reported from the incident.

The Cofflands were married, but Anjum did not reside in the condominium where Randall carried out the horrific act, police said. Kintz revealed that detectives are still trying to find out why Anjum was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Kintz also revealed that two guns were discovered in the Coffland’s condominium and that they will undergo testing to determine if one or both were used in the horrific shooting. Randall Coffland did have an Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification card Kintz said.

Tammy Hartje, a neighbor of the Coffland family sensed that something wasn’t right on the night of the awful shootings. “When I walked across the street I had heard screams,” Hartje told WGNTV. “I looked up and I noticed in that apartment they had the door open and I was thinking that’s weird because it was so cold outside.” Wow. She did, however, admit that there didn’t seem to be any signs of trouble when she went to the Coffland home. So, what was really happening inside the Coffland home?

This story is still developing…

