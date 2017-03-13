Candice Swanepoel Proves That Breastfeeding Is Absolutely Beautiful In New Pics

AKM-GSI

Candice Swanepoel proved that breastfeeding is the most beautiful thing ever when she took time during a photoshoot to nurse her son, Anaca on March 13 in Brazil. She looked positively radiant while she cradled her baby boy and you have to see the adorable snaps!

Candice Swanepoel, 28, breastfeeding her son, Anaca, 5-months, is a photoshoot in itself! The new mother looked beautiful while she nursed her son on the set of a shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 13, and little Anaca looked super precious while his mom held him.

The blonde model — who gave birth to Anaca in Oct. 2016 — took breaks while she was hard at work to breastfeed her son, and it was a family affair. Candice was joined by her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli, on set where we’re sure he was on daddy duty when she was posing for the camera.

Candice looked gorgeous with a fresh face and minimal makeup. Her hair was down and straight from being wet from the ocean in Brazil. She was dressed in a robe while she nursed Anaca in between shots, and Hermann was right by her side in a casual black t-shirt and shorts.

The model has been very open and public about breastfeeding her son. On Dec. 18, 2016, Candice took to Instagram to post a black and white photo [below] where she breastfed her son. She captioned the photo with a long passage about why women shouldn’t be ashamed to breastfeed in public and it was so powerful.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.” We couldn’t agree more!

Candice joined the ranks of celebrity moms who have spoken out about the stigma around breastfeeding in public and she’s definitely not alone when it comes to her opinions about the matter. Mila Kunis, 33, even spoke out about how she would get dirty looks when breastfeeding in public. “Why did I do it [breastfeed] in public? Because I had to feed my child [Wyatt Isabelle ]. She’s hungry,” Mila told told Vanity Fair in July 2016. “It took us [she and Ashton Kutcher, 38] a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s so not a sexual act.” Wow.

