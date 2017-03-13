‘The Vampire Diaries’: Will Caroline & Klaus Come Face-To-Face Again On ‘The Originals’?

Given that amazing Klaroline moment in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ series finale, does this mean Candice King is heading to ‘The Originals’ to start Caroline’s ‘story’ with Klaus? Julie Plec is dishing out answers, so listen up, Klaroliners!

“Obviously our timelines did not match up, so Caroline and Klaus are not coming face-to-face in this season,” Julie Plec told The Hollywood Reporter. “That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of The Originals that’s about to start airing, and it all brings it back to what I see as a future for either The Originals or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals. So I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it.”

The Vampire Diaries series finale gave Klaroline shippers a glimmer of hope that Caroline (Candice King) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) could one day cross paths again. Caroline decided to open up a boarding school for supernatural children and received a nice donation from Klaus. He wrote her a sweet handwritten letter and said he looked “forward to thanking you in person someday… however long it takes.”

The last time Klaus and Caroline were face-to-face was in season 5 — the show’s 100th episode — when he forced Caroline to acknowledge her feelings for him. Klaus swore he would never come back to Mystic Falls and he didn’t, at least not on The Vampire Diaries.

When Alaric was talking about Klaus’ donation, he called it the beginning of “another story.” Let’s face it, Klaus and Caroline never really got their chance. With Caroline being a widow now, maybe a trip to New Orleans and a potential relationship with Klaus could be her destiny, whether it be six months or 10 years or 100 years down the road. Sorry, Steroline fans, Stefan wouldn’t want her to alone her entire life. And a Klaroline love story would be epic.

