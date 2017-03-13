Blac Chyna & Tyga Reuniting? She ‘Fell In Love’ Once Before & It Could Happen Again

Splash News

Now that Blac Chyna and Tyga’s romances with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan seem to be sputtering out, could they find their way back to each other again? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if Chy wants to give things another shot with her ex.

Could history repeat itself when it comes to Blac Chyna and Tyga‘s former romance? Now that the 28-year-old is on the outs with her former fiance Rob Kardashian, 29, while the 27-year-old rapper and Kylie Jenner, 19, have cooled things down, it could be the perfect opportunity for the onetime couple to reunite! “Blac Chyna could absolutely get back together with Tyga. Returning to the father of her first child would be highly unlikely, but Blac does has a soft spot for Tyga,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple share a four-year-old son King Cairo and have remained on good terms for the sake of their little one.

“Despite all of his shortcomings, Blac feels Tyga is a generous person with a heart of gold. She fell in love with him once before and, if the timing were right, she could totally see herself giving it another shot with Tyga,” our insider adds. The couple was once crazy about each other before Tyga fell head over heels for Kylie, leaving Chyna for the reality star. While the salon owner fumed and feuded online with Kylizzle for several years, they eventually called a truce. Now that Tyga and the cosmetics queen are on the rocks as their on-again off-again relationship has hit the skids once more, it could be the perfect time for Chyna to reclaim her former man.

After all, Chy is so completely done with Rob, even though they share a four-month-old daughter Dream. We got a taste of how toxic and volatile the couple’s relationship was thanks to their E! reality show Rob & Chyna and they finally pulled the plug on their romance for good, calling off their engagement in Feb. 2017. While Rob is still pretty broken hearted about it, Chy has been feeling good and moving forward with her life.

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Chyna and Tyga give love another go?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.