‘The Bachelor’: Andi Dorfman, JoJo Fletcher & More Freak After Nick Viall Proposes

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘Bachelor’ fans everywhere are freaking out over who Nick Viall chose to propose to on the March 13 season finale, but no responses have been as good as the ones made by the show’s alums. Check out how ‘Bachelor’ Nation reacted here!

Bachelor Nick Viall, 36, was going to divide the country no matter who he chose to propose to on the season finale of The Bachelor on March 13, but little did he know he was going to divide Bachelor Nation as well!

Yup, Nick’s decision to pick Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, over Raven Gates, 25, had alums of the reality TV series chiming in with their opinions. After all, this was Nick’s FOURTH attempt at finding love via the franchise, so many a past contestant who had (or hadn’t) left the show successfully had something to say on the matter.

“Eeeppppp! Yay!!!!” former bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno tweeted. “I’m so happy for my paradise bestie Nick – he’s such an amazing guy with or without TV. Congrats to you and Vanessa :) love always wins,” Bachelor in Paradise contest Evan Bass wrote. “Ok, that’s a hot coupla fiancés,” Bachelor winner Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote, gushing over the pair.

But not all the responses were super positive. “I am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn’t seem happy?” Trista Sutter — the very first bachelorette, who happens to still be married to her pick Ryan Sutter 14 years later — tweeted. The most recent bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher even elected not to comment on Nick’s pick at all, but instead the jewelry Rachel Lindsay (the next bachelorette) was wearing on After The Final Rose!

I'm so happy for my paradise bestie Nick – he's such an amazing guy with or without TV. Congrats to you and Vanessa :) love always wins — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 14, 2017

I am always hopeful for happy endings, especially when it comes to my #bachelornation family, but @VanessaGrimaldi doesn't seem happy? 🤔 — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 14, 2017

Gah, Vanessa is so freaking gorgeous I'm dead. Cant. Look. Away. #TheBachelorFinale — Sarah Herron (@sarahherron) March 14, 2017

This is too good. pic.twitter.com/7vwSiVPqo7 — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) March 14, 2017

Rachel's jewelry has @CFetman written all over it ;) RING BLING 🙌🏼 Miss you 😘 — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) March 14, 2017

Then there were the cryptic messages, like a tweet sent out by Andi Dorfman, the woman who broke Nick’s heart when she rejected him on her season of The Bachelorette, that included a photo of her Whitney Bischoff, Carly Waddell and Kaitlyn Bristowe (the other bachelorette who rejected Nick) all seemingly watching the finale together. Awkward tweet, or somehow a message of support?

Nick’s proposal to Vanessa was undeniably romantic and sincere and we hope that no matter what the members of Bachelor Nation have to say — be it good or bad — they have a successful relationship. We wish Nick and Vanessa all the best now that the show has wrapped and they can officially begin their lives together!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bachelor Nation responded to Nick’s proposing to Vanessa on the season finale of The Bachelor?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.