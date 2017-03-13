‘After The Final Rose’ Recap: 7 Best Moments Of ‘The Bachelor’ After Show

Image Courtesy of ABC

‘The Bachelor’ finale was insane, but the creators were teasing a ‘historic’ live after show for a reason. So, what went down? (SPOILERS ahead.)

First thing’s first: on the finale of The Bachelor, Nick Viall chose Vanessa Grimaldi and sent home a very heartbroken Raven Gates. So when he came face-to-face with Raven, of course it was a little awkward. Here are all the best moments of the After the Final Rose special.

Raven is literally the best ex ever.

She told Nick she said she did think she was going to get engaged on final day — she really felt confident in her relationship. However, she actually took the high road and when she was asked what she wanted to say to him, she told him, “I’m really happy for you that you’re happy… and that you didn’t get rejected again.” Boom!

Vanessa & Nick both admitted it’s been tough.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat things, some days are tougher than others,” Vanessa revealed, adding she had to separate The Bachelor Nick and the guy he was with her during the season. “As challenging as it can be sometimes, we’re very excited about the future,” she said, adding she’s not watching the fantasy suite episode.

Vanessa & Nick almost didn’t exchange numbers.

When they ended the show, the new couple spent some time in Finland together — when they left, they almost forgot to ask for each other’s numbers. Yup, they got engaged before getting each other’s numbers. That’s got to be a first.

They haven’t set a date for a wedding.

She said again that she sees the engagement as a marriage — and she is still scared they won’t work out. However, they’re still in the process of getting to know each other. They’re “taking baby steps” toward a wedding.

Vanessa is moving to LA, er, “bringing my life from Montreal here.”

While a big issue on the show for Vanessa was not living in Montreal, she revealed that she is planning on starting a charity for children with disabilities, and will bring her Canada life to LA. He’s on DWTS so she doesn’t have much of a choice, right?

Rachel Lindsay, AKA, The Bachelorette, is happy for Nick.

“I am ready,” Rachel said wearing a seriously stunning jumpsuit. She said she is of course nervous that it won’t work, but very very excited and plans to just be true to herself. Did I mention she has never looked better?

Rachel’s journey of The Bachelorette started tonight.

Yup, she began meeting her men on the live finale, and well, they were pretty hot! One actually brought a ring and tickets to Las Vegas. Slow your role, dude.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Rachel to be The Bachelorette?

