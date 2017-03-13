Angelina Jolie Lavishes Kids With Gifts At Famous London Toy Store — New Pic

AKM-GSI

Angelina Jolie is going through one of the toughest divorces that Hollywood has ever seen. But she’s putting the kids first, as you can see in this sweet new pic! See Angie treat Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox to a fun shopping spree at a legendary toy store in London.

Angelina Jolie, 41, kept her head held high as she led Shiloh, 10, twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and Zahara, 12, all clutching toys that she bought them at an iconic toy store named Hamleys in London, England on March 12. Check it out above!

Of course, it’s impossible not to notice that Angelina, who looked glam in an all-black outfit, was 100% ringless on this outing, meaning that any romantic feelings she had toward Brad Pitt, 52, are ancient history. Despite the heartbreak she must be going through, it’s great to see that Angie is utterly devoted to the kids, and she wasn’t afraid to show off her devotion to them by holding hands with Vivienne and Shiloh. The kids clearly looked happy with their new toys from Hamleys, which is the oldest and biggest toy store in the world — it’s a staggering seven floors high, and carries over 50,000 toys! Angie is definitely mom of the year for taking her little ones there.

Meanwhile, Angie and Brad’s battle rages on. As we previously told you exclusively, though, Brad is back in the kids’ good graces, meaning that they’re “finally getting along well” these days. After he apologized to Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, the boys forgave him, and naturally, their dad is feeling “ecstatic” over it all. We’re thrilled to hear that Brad is repairing his relationship with everyone — but time will tell if he and Angie can be friends once this is all over. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Angie and her kids are bonding? Tell us what you think of their London outing and this new pic!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.