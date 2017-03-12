Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Why Future Thinks She Would Make An ‘Excellent Mother’

REX/Shutterstock

Is Future looking to have a baby with Nicki Minaj? We’ve got the details on why the rapper thinks she would make an amazing mother!

Future, 33, thinks Nicki Minaj, 34, is awesome. He thinks she’s so incredible that he reportedly wants to have a baby with her! “Future understands that the reason Nicki hasn’t had a child yet is because she hasn’t met the right man who will be there for her through it all,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So does he think he could be the right man for Nicki?

Allegedly “Future thinks Nicki would be an excellent mother,” the insider said, “he can tell she loves hard and nurtures everything she touches, just like her rap career.” That’s sweet of Future to admire Nicki’s talent and work ethic and try to envision her as a mom. “Nicki’s young and beautiful with a crazy energy,” the source told us, “and [Nicki] gives 110-percent in everything she does and motherhood for her would be no different.”

Reportedly, Future did not want to scare Nicki with all this talk about having kids, but he did drop some pretty heavy hints. “He didn’t tell her he wanted to have a kid with her,” the insider told us, but,”he did tell her how much he loves his children and how the best part of his life is being a father.” Apparently, the father of four got real with Nicki and even became emotional telling her about his kids. “He expressed his passion for children and how he wouldn’t be opposed to having another one,” the source said. It’s definitely still the early days for Future and Nicki and they both have their music careers to think about. There’s plenty of time for them to get serious about having kids.

