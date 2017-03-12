Kylie Jenner & Tyga Split: Why She Finally Left Their Dead End Relationship

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner reportedly dumped her boyfriend Tyga after dating him for over a year and a half, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the reason behind their shocking split. Find out why the reality star wanted to break away from their ‘dead end’ relationship.

Kylie Jenner, 19, reportedly dumped her longtime boyfriend, Tyga, 27, because she’s “fed up” with the rapper being irresponsible with his money. The power couple has been going strong for over a year and a half, but she allegedly wanted to make changes in her life. “It looks like Kylie HAS finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

“Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose,” our source added. “Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.” It looks like he’ll have some competition!

The makeup maven has still appeared to be in great spirits lately, last showing off her incredible long hair makeover in a pic on Mar. 7. As part of her clothing line campaign, Kylie also put her BARE butt on full display a few days prior, wearing nothing but a pair of pulled down jeans. It’s clear she’s going to stay on her grind with her business, even if she’s going through a breakup.

Kylie and Tyga had their problems over the last year and a half, but they’ve managed to work out their differences. After their last big blowout, Kylie took her beau right back, so this must have been major! “Kylie felt that Tyga was taking advantage of her [financially],” according to MediaTakeOut. “Also she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga and Kylie are over for good? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.