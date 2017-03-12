Jeff Leatham: 5 Things To Know About Colton Haynes’ Fiance

Courtesy of Instagram

Jeff Leatham has already made a name for himself as a renowned celebrity florist, but he’s also recognized for being actor Colton Haynes’ fiancé as of March 12. Now, fans are eager to learn even more about the heart-throb. Here’s five fun facts!

1.) Jeff Leatham’s creative touch has allowed him to flourish.

He’s the artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel’s floral/design studio, and he has a stellar reputation for transforming major celebrity events into floral masterpieces. Jeff’s stunning flower arrangements first appeared at Paris’ Hotel George V in 1999. He’s also written three books, led a master class at the Dallas Museum of Art and collaborated with international luxury brands.

2.) He’s engaged to Colton Haynes.

“I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham,” Colton Haynes, 28, captioned his heartwarming announcement post on March 12. The Teen Wolf actor and his now-fiancé, Jeff, supposedly 47, were seen passionately smooching while fireworks exploded in the background. Colton first teased that he was in a relationship five weeks ago, so fans are both shocked and excited!

3.) Jeff’s A-list clientele is very impressive.

He’s worked for Kris Jenner, Tina Turner, Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Celine Dion, the Dalai Lama as well as Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Jeff’s also created the decor for Eva Longoria‘s star-studded wedding. The famed floral designer even appeared on The Martha Stewart Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show, for the episode “Dream Jobs.”

4.) He’s also made his television debut.

Jeff starred in the docu-series, Flowers Uncut, which premiered on TLC/Discovery. The show followed him, an aspiring flower designer in the Big Apple as he worked big events and overcame obstacles along the way. As Cher beautifully said, “Jeff is not a florist, he is a genius.”

5.) Jeff is a romantic.

He sweetly proposed to Colton on the beach at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico on March 11. It’s clear their feelings for each other are mutual, as his beau previously gushed via social media, “It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite quality about Jeff?

