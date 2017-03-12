United States Vs. Canada Live Stream: Watch The World Baseball Classic Game

AP Images

It’s America versus their neighbors from the Great White North as the World Baseball Classic pits Team USA against Canada Mar. 12. We’ve got your way to watch the big game via live stream that could determine who moves on in the tourney.

The United States and Canada couldn’t have ended up in a tougher bracket than Pool C, as they’re playing in the three-game Round Robin World Baseball Classic tourney with the Dominican Republic and Colombia. Both teams are going to be battling hard Mar. 12 to make it to the next round as the best of both nations meet up at Miami’s Marlins Park. We’ve got all of your live stream details, so scroll down for viewing details!

Canada had a rough opener, getting absolutely killed by the defending WBC title holding Dominican squad. Former MLB great Ryan Dempster, 39, even came out of retirement to pitch for the Canucks, but ended up getting pulled after the fourth inning where he gave up four runs. They ended up losing 9-2 in a totally bruising game, so Canada is going to be looking to top Team USA to keep their hopes alive.

Team USA has had an uneven history with the WBC, never winning a medal since its 2006 inception and the 2017 squad REALLY wants to go far. Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, 30, even chased down Team USA World Baseball Classic manager Jim Leyland during the 2016 All-Star Game and told him, “Sign me up for the WBC now. I want to play. I’m in. If you need a catcher, I’m there.” Sure enough, he’s part of the team and promised, “We’re going after it hard. This is serious, man. It’s no joke.”

“There’s a lot of passion and pride on the line,” Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich, 25, told ESPN. “I think everyone is excited. Nobody had to do this. Nobody was forced to play in this thing. Everybody is there by choice and excited to represent their country.”

