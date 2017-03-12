Real Madrid Vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After an impressive win in the Champions League, Real Madrid hopes to ride this momentum back to the top of La Liga’s table. Los Blancos battle Real Betis on March 12 and it should be a fun game. Don’t miss it!

It seems that after a period of strife and failure, Real Madrid is back to its winning ways. With Los Blancos putting away Napoli to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Real Madrid now turns its eyes towards La Liga.

With Barcelona in the lead by just a single point, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and crew will now engage in the “Battle of the Real,” taking on Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The match is set for 3:45 PM ET so tune in to see every second.

While Real Madrid has been upset by lesser teams in the past, it’s unlikely that Los Verdiblancos will be able to hand Real Madrid an L in this game. The last time the two teams tangled, Betis was blown away in a 6-1 massacre. While Real Madrid hasn’t solved all its problems yet, they still should be able to handle this challenge from the 14th place team.

For a brief moment, it looked like Real Madrid might be upset during their March 7 match with Napoli. The Italians scored early with Dries Mertens, 29, netting a goal at the 24th minute. Dries would make an error, thanks to pressure from Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, 30, scoring an own goal right after the half. Sergio would nail a header to put Real up 2-1. Alvaro Morata, 24, would score the final point of the game, sending Real to the next stage of the Champions League tournament.

Even though they raised the W at the end of the game, Ronaldo wasn’t pleased with his team. “We don’t know how to defend,” he reportedly said to fellow Portuguese player, Pepe, 34, according to ESPN FC. Even coach Zinedine Zidane, 44, admitted that his team didn’t play their best during this game.

Though Keylor Navas, 30, defended his team’s ability. “We do the best we can, even though often we were left disorganized,” he said. “But that does not make us defend badly. Often we defend well, cover spaces, people come across. There are many positive things and other things we can improve.”

Do you think Real Madrid will regain the lead in La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think that Barcelona will take the title?

