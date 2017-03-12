LA Galaxy Vs. Portland Timbers Live Stream: Watch The MLS Clash Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The LA Galaxy didn’t open up the new MLS Season on the right foot and the former MLS Cup champs look to rectify that on March 12. The Galaxy face the Portland Timbers so don’t miss every kick, block and goooooooal!

While the LA Galaxy have won the MLS Cup more times than any other club, it’s been quite a while since they’ve been the big dance. They didn’t inspire any hope in their fans during the first game of the 2017 MLS Season, falling to FC Dallas.

To add insult to injury, they’ll be without some key players when they host the Portland Timbers at the StubHub Center in scenic Carson, California. The game is set for 7:00 PM ET so tune in to watch every thrilling second!

There will be a few less stars in LA’s galaxy, as Jermaine Jones, 35, and Dave Romney, 23, are both suspended for their foul play during the match with the Toros. Jermaine was penalized for his tackle on Cristian Coleman, 23, in the 17th minute of the match, according to ESPN FC, for “serious foul play and endangered the safety of an opponent.”

As for Dave, he was tagged for “an act of embellishment,” aka flopping (allegedly.) He fell during the 52nd minute while in FC Dallas’ box, prompting a penalty kick. Along with the one-game suspension, Dave was hit with an undisclosed fine.

While LA Galaxy needs to figure out how to patch up the holes in their offense, Portland is powering ahead on the back (and feet) of Fanendo Adi, 26, and Diego Valeri, 30, who both scored twice in the 5-1 rout of Minnesota United in the MLS 2017 season opener, according to Oregon Live.

Fanendo was named to the MLS Team of the Week for putting up two points in stoppage time. After scoring 16 goals in the last two seasons, Fandendo looks to rack up even more points this time around. That’s not good news for the lagging LA squad.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Timbers will remain undefeated? Or do you think the Galaxy will get their first win?

