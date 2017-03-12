Atlanta United Vs. Minnesota United Live Stream: Watch The MLS Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Both Atlanta United and Minnesota United are looking for their first Major League Soccer win – ever. These two rookie expansion teams clash on March 12 so don’t miss it!

If whomever is in charge of music at TCF Bank Stadium in gorgeous Minneapolis, Minnesota has a sense of humor, they’ll blast Sham 69’s “If The Kids Are United,” because everyone is united in this game. After an impressive debut (despite losing) Atlanta United heads north to see if they can pick up the first win of their existence when they face Minnesota United. The game between these two U teams kicks off at 5:00 PM ET so don’t miss a second.

“If the kids are united / they can never be divided,” sings Jim Pusey, 62, frontman for Sham 69, and Minnesota’s defense was anything but united when during their MLS debut against the Portland Timbers. The Timbers crashed Minnesota’s season by slapping them with a 5-1 loss. Christian Ramirez, 25, scored The Loons sole MLS goal at the 79th minute, but Portland’s Diego Valeri, 30, and Fanendo Adi, 26, put up three late points, squashing any hopes of a comeback.

Atlanta also opened up its season with an L, falling 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. In front of 55,927 fans, Yamil Asad, 22, scored the club’s very first goal in history. Yet, RBNY would come from behind to give the win but Atlanta felt like the winners of the game.

“It is a tremendous — yeah, tremendous — thing for the city to have a team here,” Julian Gressel, 23, said afterward, per USA Today. “Now, we just have to try to win every game and put it on for the fans. It helps us because they push us through the thick and thin. Now, we get off to a great start now and hope we start winning games.”

The club will be about 1,126 miles away from home, but Atlanta will still have the love from the Dirty South. They won’t, however, not have Carlos Carmona, 30, who has the honor of earning the team’s first red card. Carlos stepped on Felipe, 26, and he should be grateful that he’s only going to miss one game, per SB Nation.

Which team are you rooting for, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Minnesota or Atlanta to secure their first win in this game?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.