Liverpool Vs. Burnley FC Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Clash Online

Time is running out for Liverpool to make waves in the Premier League. The Reds are hoping for the best finish possible, so expect the Merseyside squad to go all out in their March 12 game with Burley FC. It should be wild so catch every second!

Liverpool heads into Week 28 of the 2016-17 English Premier League season 14 points behind Chelsea, and with ten weeks left, it doesn’t seem like Jurgen Klopp’s side is going to claim the championship, unless a miracle happens.

Still, they’re going to fight for the top of the table, especially when they meet Burnley FC in the middle of Anfield. The game is set for 12:00 PM ET so tune in to enjoy every moment of this match

The last time Liverpool met Burley, the Reds were actually handed a 0-2 loss. However, that meeting saw Sadio Mane, 24, sidelined with a shoulder injury, according to the Liverpool Echo, and the match’s pitch had to be changed at the last minute as redevelopment of Anfield was still underway. With Sadio healthy and Liverpool’s home ground in good shape, things should be different this time around.

Liverpool comes into this match after beating Arsenal, 3-1, which would be more impressive if the Gunners hadn’t already self-destructed. Once considered threats to the Premier League title, Arsenal has basically turned on itself. The results aren’t pretty, as they were eliminated from the Champions League at the hand of Bayern Munich.

Jordan Henderson, 26, the Reds’ captain, may have to sit this match out. He’s been riding the bench for the last two games with a foot injury, and while Jurgen, 49, has hopes that Jordan will be healthy for this match (according to the Echo) if he misses the game, Emre Can, 23, will still fill in the midfield. Daniel Sturridge, 27, is also unlikely for this game, as he hurt his hip during a rehab session.

