Dominican Republic Vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch The World Baseball Classic

REX/Shutterstock

The Dominican Republic is out to defend their World Baseball Classic title and they’ve got to get past a tough team from Colombia. We’ve got your way to watch the big game via live stream Mar. 12.

It’s all come down to this game. The Dominican Republic is on fire and in charge, ready to defend their World Baseball Classic title but they need to get past the powerful Colombian squad. This is their final of three games in the Round Robin Pool C bracket that includes the United States and Canada. The Dominicans already obliterated the Canadian squad and now they’re looking to wrap things up on their way to advancing to the next round. Scroll down for the live stream details on how you can watch this sure to be epic match-up.

“Our mindset is to be focused and to come here and do what we know how to do, to play baseball,” Dominican manager Tony Pena said going into the tournament. “All the guys know all eyes are upon us, and we all have to be focused and be able to face anything.” They crushed Team Canada in their opening game of the series at Miami’s Marlins Park. Their 9-2 win on Mar. 9 came with the help of Baltimore Orioles star Welington Castillo, 29, as his two run homer in the fourth inning sparked a fire that kept on burning. Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista, 36, later added a three run homer as the Dominican squad ended up crushing Canada.

The winner and runner-up from this bracket will move on to the second round starting on Mar. 14 at San Diego’s Petco Park. They will be facing teams from the Pool D field that includes Italy, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Colombia is making their debut in their first ever WBC and have powerhouse pitchers Jose Quintana, 28 and Julio Teheran, 26, and we’re sure they’re going to put up a good fight against the stacked Dominican squad.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? The Dominican Republic or Colombia?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.