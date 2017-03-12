Barcelona Vs. Deportivo De La Coruna Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match

Rex/Shutterstock

After the historic victory Barcelona just pulled off in the Champions League, it’s safe to say that Deportivo de la Coruna has their work cut out for them. Barca plays Deportivo on March 12 so don’t miss this game!

The entire soccer world has been put on notice: Barcelona is never out. Even when their back is against the wall, the current leaders of La Liga are dangerous and not to be doubted. Blaugrana heads to Estadio Riazor to face Deportivo de la Coruna on the team’s home turf, and the way Barcelona is playing, they may leave the stadium in flames. The game is set for 11:15 AM ET so start the day off with some sport.

6-1. 5-0. 6-1. Barcelona has not just won their last three games, but they’ve massacred the competition. Barca first blew out Sporting de Gijon before absolutely crushed Celta Vigo. From there, Blaugrana made history in their March 8 match with Paris Saint-Germain, pulling off the comeback that eclipsed what the New England Patriots did in Super Bowl 51.

In fact, Barca not only won, 6-1, to ensure their trip to the Champions League quarterfinals, but they also erased any lingering embarrassment of the 0-4 loss to PSG that put them so close to elimination. All PSG had to do was not let Barcelona score 5 goals. Les Parisiens even scored during the game, with Edinson Cavani, 30, netting a goal at the 62 nd minute of the game. With the aggregate 5-3 at the point, Barca would use up every second of remaining time to win.

It was Sergi Roberto, 25, who would become the hero of the day. In the 95th minute, Sergi’s right foot connected with a lob from Neymar, 25, to put Barcelona up 6-1, per ESPN. Barcelona snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

With that amazing accomplishment under their belt and in the history books, facing the 16th place Deportivo seems like an afterthought. However, if Barca sleeps on the Branquiazuis, they could risk losing the lead in La Liga. They’re only one point ahead of Real Madrid, and the last thing they want to do is ruin their momentum with a draw – or an upset loss!

Do you think Barcelona can win both La Liga and Champions League in the same season, HollywoodLifers? After that game against PSG, does Deportivo have a chance in beating Barcelona?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.