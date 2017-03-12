Tyra Banks Is Named The New Host Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ — See Announcement

REX/Shutterstock

Step aside boys! Tyra Banks is the new host of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Howie Mandel made the exciting announcement on March 12, confirming the hit NBC show booked her to replace Nick Cannon! Keep reading for more EXCLUSIVE details!

Tyra Banks, 43, has officially expanded her resume! The model and television personality has been named the new host of America’s Got Talent as of March 12. Howie Mandel, 61, who serves as one of the hit show’s judges, announced the huge news via Twitter. “Please welcome @TyraBanks to the @NBCAGT family! She’s our new host. #TyraBanks #AGT,” he wrote. This confirms she’ll be taking Nick Cannon‘s place after he abruptly quit in Feb. 2017. As the network previously revealed, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie will be returning as judges.

As we previously reported, “There’s a ton of people being considered for the new host of AGT. NBC is even seeing if cooler heads will prevail and have Nick come back,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But for all the Joey Fatone‘s and Nick Lachey‘s that are options, they are also considering a complete no name to join the show but the one thing that is gaining the most steam is that they’d like to have a female replacement and really mix it up.”

This shocking announcement comes after it was reported that Brandon Mychal Smith, 27, was “all but signed” to become the next official host of America’s Got Talent, according to TMZ on March 8. They also expressed interest in Marlon Wayans, 44, but he allegedly wanted more money than the show was willing to offer. Marlon was their first choice, since he’s got a huge following and has previously served as a guest judge before, sources told the publication.

Nick shockingly announced he was leaving the show via Facebook, after they allegedly threatened to fire him for making remarks about the network and the show during a stand up bit. Even though he’s sticking to his decision, it seems they’ve found their perfect leading lady! Tyra hosted and executive produced Top Model for all of its 22 cycles, scoring huge ratings along the way. Tyra was also a co-host on the daytime show, FabLife, so she’s got plenty of experience!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyra is a great choice for the hosting gig? Let us know!

