Tupac’s Murder Was Arranged By Cops According To Shocking New Book

This is crazy! Even over 20 years after his death, mystery surrounds the murder of rapper Tupac and now a new book alleges he was killed by U.S. law enforcement! See the newest Tupac theories here!

Tupac’s murder remains a source of fascination for many even though it’s been decades since he passed away from injuries five days after he was shot on September 7, 1996. After dozens of theories claimed he was alive and in hiding or the hit was planned by Notorious B.I.G., who would be shot and killed in March 1997, a new book alleges Tupac’s death is connected to the United States government.

John Potash, author of Drugs As Weapons Against Us claims the rapper was made a target by U.S. law enforcement because of his involvement with reported attempts to broker peace between the Bloods and Crips gangs in Los Angeles. John writes this worried the government because they believed street gangs were “replacing Communism as the major subversive threat to America.”

Detective Russell Poole, who passed away in 2015, claimed the unsolved shootings involving Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. were “well orchestrated and well planned out, radios being used… experienced police officers knew exactly what to do.” John formulates a theory that claims Tupac was a target of law enforcement for quite some time. “In line with Tupac’s quote ‘I never had a record until I made a record’, police arrested him close to a dozen times on dubious charges, most of which were dismissed,” he writes. In his book, John also draws connections between other famous deaths and drug users to the American government. He claims law enforcement “particularly targeted leftist musicians” like John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Janis Joplin.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there's any truth to these new Tupac claims?

