10 ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Couples Who Beat The Odds & Lasted: Trista, Ryan & More

After 20 seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ (not including the current), 13 seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ and three seasons of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ only TEN couples have survived. Relive their romantic love stories here!

On the March 13 finale of The Bachelor, we’ll find out if Nick Viall, 36, picks Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, or Raven Gates, 25, as his last lady standing, and from there, it’ll be a waiting game to see if they can make it work after the show’s over. Sadly, a majority of couples who found love (or so they thought) in this crazy franchise have not lasted. However, remarkably, there are ten who did manage to make it work after meeting on a reality show.

Most of the early Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are not still together, but Trista and Ryan Sutter, 42, are the exception. Trista was the first bachelorette, and she and Ryan were married just months after we watched the season 1 finale in 2003. 14 years later, they’re going strong, and have continued to be an inspiration to those still hoping to find love on one of these shows! Oh, and they also have two kids now, as well.

More recently, Sean Lowe, 33, proposed to Catherine Giudici, 30, during season 17 in 2013. Like Trista and Ryan’s, their 2014 wedding was televised on ABC, and they’re getting the next chapter started now, too — their son, Samuel, was born in July 2016! Meanwhile, Desiree Hartsock, 30, one of the women who vied for Sean’s heart, went onto become the next bachelorette. She accepted Chris Siegfried’s proposal, and they were married in 2015, then welcomed a son, Ash, in Oct. 2016.

Don’t forget about Bachelor in Paradise, too! Jade Roper, 30, and Tanner Tolbert, 29, wasted no time tying the knot after meeting on season 2 in 2015, and just this week, they announced she’s pregnant with their first child. Plus, who could forget Evan Bass, 34, finally winning over Carly Waddell, 31, on season 3 — they’re still engaged and happier than ever!

There’s more where these came from. Click through the gallery above to see which other couples are still together as we wait to finally see who Nick ends up with!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised these couples stayed together? Who do you think will last? Who do you think won’t?

