‘SNL’ Weekend Update: Pete Davidson Admits He Can Get ‘Boners’ Now That He’s Sober

Weekend Update anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost covered the latest controversies on March 11, during their epic, news-inspired bit on ‘SNL.’ But, this week, Pete Davidson stole the show when he reflected on being sober and gave a more than candid tidbit about his penis!

Saturday Night Live can always be depended on for a good laugh, and the show lived up to its stellar reputation on March 11, when Pete Davidson brought his penis into the Weeknd Update sketch. The comedian revealed, now that he’s sober, he can actually get “boners.”

On March 7 SNL and Pete revealed that he’s been appearing on the show less because he was getting sober. Pete took to Instagram to reveal to his friends and fans that for the first time in 8 years he’s sober. He admitted to quitting drugs and that it’s so nice to be “back in action.”

For tonight’s segment, Michael Che, 33, and Colin Jost, 34, roasted a slew of President Trump’s policies, including his healthcare plans and his travel ban. Michael and Colin continually bounce ideas off each other, while trying to keep a straight face during their news-inspired bit, and it was hilarious.

The two also discussed Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez‘s [41] reported romance and O.J. Simpson‘s [69] reported potential release from jail. They teased that he was single..

The dream team always puts a comedic spin on the latest headlines, as they last discussed the contraversial photo of Kellyanne Conway, 50, kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on. Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s characters also showed up for the March 4 segment. Even though Donald Trump, 70, has voiced his disdain over the show, the real Don Jr. got a total kick out of the sketch. “Dear @nbcsnl I stole somebody’s snack today,” he tweeted, with a photo of himself eating Cheerios out of a plastic bag, poking fun at his portrayal on Weekend Update.

Season 42 of Saturday Night Live has been a riot and the show has been enjoying their highest ratings in years, thanks to their politically charged sketches and guest appearances. Scarlett Johansson, 32, hosted the hit NBC comedy series for the fifth time, and she also was featured in several skits. On top of that, Lorde, 20, stopped by to perform some of her sizzling new music. With Michael and Colin’s hilarious on-stage presence thrown in the mix, fans can’t get enough!

