Kourtney Kardashian Feels Trapped By Scott Disick’s Desire To Be Friends: ‘I Need A Break’

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t like that Scott Disick is pressuring her to have a relationship even when the kids aren’t around, and in the March 12 premiere of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, she finally stands up for herself. Here’s what went down!

Kim Kardashian, 35, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Scott Disick, 33, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, head to Miami to go to Kanye West‘s concert and have fun with friends. Scott and Kourtey are co-parenting, but Kourt has trouble hanging out with her ex when the kids aren’t around. “I love spending time with the kids and Scott together as a family,” Kourt says, but when the children are gone, “I don’t know to act. He can be obnoxious and I don’t want him to bring me down.” Trouble is definitely brewing!

In contrast, Khloe has a hot new romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson, 25. Kim doesn’t know for sure that Khloe is dating Tristan yet, and when paparazzi photos from Mexico surface, she tries to get Khloe to open up. But Khloe’s lips are sealed, because she doesn’t want Kim to know every last detail about her relationship before she’s even sure where it’s going!

The next day, Kourtney is invited to a birthday party, but she doesn’t want Scott to come. “I need a break from Scott. I need to prioritize myself,” Kourtney says. She’s sick of him being invited along to everything with her — she wants to see her friends without him hovering. “Why does he have to go everywhere that we go?” she adds. Yeah, good luck telling Scott to skip a party.

Khloe continues to hide her Tristan romance from Kim, but Kim finds XL shirts from Kanye’s tour in Khloe’s room — clearly meant as gifts for Tristan — and she’s totally on to her! “Mind your f*cking business,” Khloe snaps. At lunch, Kourt also tries to squeeze the truth out of Khloe, and asks if she loves Tristan yet. Khloe decides to give Kourt and some of their close friends more details than she’s been giving Kim so they can mess with her!

Khloe invites Tristan and some of his friends to Kanye’s concert in Miami, and doesn’t tell Kim. “Messing with Kim is a fun game for me,” Khloe laughs. She’s having a blast hiding her romance from her nosy sis!

The girls and Kanye head to Kim’s assistant’s birthday party, and all goes well until Scott starts texting everyone to see where they are. “Kourt and Scott aren’t together, but they have all the same friends. It blurs the lines,” Khloe says, frustrated. “I don’t wanna be lying to Scott.” Yep, that’s tough!

Kim tells Kourt that she can’t change Scott’s behavior, and that she just has to live her life. “I don’t want to hurt Scott’s feelings,” Kourt admits. She caves and invites him to Kanye’s concert.

At the Saint Pablo Tour concert, Kim finally meets Tristan, and she’s so excited that Khloe has confirmed the romance. Yay!

After the show, Scott and Kourtney have a heart to heart. “I feel like it’s awkward sometimes, me and you,” Scott tells her. Kourt replies that she agrees that social situations are weird. “It becomes uncomfortable,” he adds. “Is there a solution to this?” Khloe says she doesn’t know, and that she’s worried that her actions will set him off. “I don’t want you to feel anxious or guilty,” Scott responds. He says that her actions don’t affect him anymore, and that that’s a good thing. Khloe suggests they give each other space and he agrees. Looks like it’s going to work out after all!

