Courtesy of TMZ

Rob Kardashian is looking for a new address after spending too many nights alone in his little sister’s home. Now the reality TV star is house hunting and it could all be part of a plan to get back together with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna!

A still heartbroken Rob Kardashian, 29, doesn’t want to rely on little sis Kylie Jenner, 19 — or at least her pad — anymore. Rob is currently renting out one of the lip kit mogul’s many houses while trying to sell his digs in Calabasas, but now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly decided to start to look for a brand new, stylin’ home that he can call his own.

Rob’s real estate shopping would be one of the biggest moves he’s made since he and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, officially called off their engagement in February. But could it be this decision is not an attempt by Rob to move on from the mother of his 3-month-old baby girl Dream Kardashian, so much as a chance to win her back?

Rob was seen checking out a 7,700 sq. ft. mansion in Encino, Calif. on March 10, and we have to say this place is crazy tricked out. The house, which is listed at a cool $6.9 million, includes 8 beds, 5 baths, a ginormous pool, a rockin’ hot tub, and a 2,600 sq. ft. guest house. However there is one very important element that could be the deciding factor for Rob when it comes to signing on the dotted line — it’s only a ways away from Chyna and their young daughter.

We can only imagine what it will mean to Rob to be closer to Dream and Chyna, seeing as he has made it clear via social media that he feels devastated every time he has to say goodbye to his little one. Of course, if he and Chyna never do get back together, living close to each other would also make custody less of an issue.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rob might be able to win back Chyna with his new digs? Give us all your thoughts below!

