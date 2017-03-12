‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond ‘Stunned’ By Racism Claims: ‘It’s PC Madness’

Courtesy of Twitter

‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond doesn’t get what the big deal is. Ree was recently accused of making a racist joke on her Food Network cooking show which offended viewers, but HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that she is seriously ‘bewildered’ by the claims.



“Ree [Drummond] is absolutely stunned and bewildered by this ludicrous ‘racism scandal,'” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the Pioneer Woman star is feeling about the accusations that a “joke” she made on her cooking show was very offensive to Asians.

“She truly can’t work out what the heck she is meant to have done wrong,” the source continued. “How can it be racist to joke about her husband liking a certain type of food over another?!? It has absolutely NOTHING to do with people, it’s just food, FFS! She’s completely floored by it. She’s also super, super upset, as she is the least racist person out there.”

Hey @FoodNetwork – this anti-Asian sentiment being promoted on @thepioneerwoman's show really isn't cool. pic.twitter.com/dM1cbXcHKc — Thick Dumpling Skin (@dumplingskin) March 6, 2017

“Ree is a total sweetheart, and she loves everyone — all colors, creeds and races” the insider added of the Food Network star. “She’s trying to get some perspective by hanging on to the fact that it’s just PC madness gone wild. Like, seriously, people need to get a life if this is what’s upsetting them, and stop creating problems where there truly are none.”

The joke that Ree made on her show — which focuses on “downhome” cooking — that has stirred up such controversy involved chicken wings, of all things. Ree pulled out a tray of delicious looking Asian-style wings and laid them before her family, who wanted to know where the “real wings” were, as these did not look appetizing to them. “I’m just kidding guys, I wouldn’t do that to you!” Ree said before going back to the oven to retrieve a tray of American-style wings, much to the delight of the crowd. This bit did not sit right with viewers and has since gone viral.

