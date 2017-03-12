Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Claims That ‘RIYT’ Was Ghostwritten By PARTYNEXTDOOR

Courtesy of Universal-Island Records

Nicki Minaj is proud of her new song, ‘Regret In Your Tears,’ and she doesn’t want anyone else getting credit for it. Especially someone who had nothing to do with it. Fans thought the new track sounded like a PARTYNEXTDOOR song, so they assumed he wrote it, but Nicki set the record straight with some heated tweets!

After a number of fans started suggesting PARTYNEXTDOOR wrote Nicki Minaj‘s new song, “Regret In Your Tears,” he liked the tweets that said so. Obviously, fans took that as some sort of confirmation that he at least had something to do with the song, but Nicki quickly squashed that theory when she clapped back on Twitter.

“Party Next Door had NOTHING to do w/ #RegretInYourTears – nigga aint never heard that song a day in his life 😂. Bless y’all heart. 😩🤷🏽‍♀️ Not sure why he was “liking” tweets. Maybe it was just “funny” to him. Maybe he was…”hacked”. Lol. Either way. 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 – #DisTewMuch FOH 😂,” she wrote in a series of tweets on March 11.

As we previously told you, Nicki released three new tracks on Friday, March 10 — “Regret In Your Tears,” “No Frauds,” and “Changed It.” TMZ recently reported that all three tracks were actually recorded in January, but after her feud with Remy Ma erupted, Nicki went back in the studio to add new lyrics to “No Frauds.” And that explains why Lil Wayne and Drake‘s verses have nothing to do with Nicki’s.

Frankly, we don’t care who wrote Nicki’s “Regret In Your Tears.” All we know is that it’s one of the hottest songs she’s ever released!

