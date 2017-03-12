Syracuse, Texas-Arlington & More Teams Snubbed From 2017 March Madness

REX/Shutterstock

Not every team can take part of March Madness. Yet, after Selection Sunday announced the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament bracket on March 12, it was surprising to see which teams were snubbed from the event. You won’t believe this!

It was no surprise to see teams like Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova, Gonzaga, and North Carolina make the 2017 March Madness Tournament. Yet, some fans were shocked to see how their teams weren’t invited to the basketball extravaganza. With only 68 slots available, there were bound to be some hearts broken, but some people were downright furious!

Syracuse, Iowa, Illinois State, Monmouth and Texas-Arlington were among the many teams that were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, according to fans. One angry person took to Twitter, writing, “@ncaa @marchmadness Selection committee inept or corrupt? UNC with a 1-seed (over Duke w/ 2), Wichita with a 10-seed?!? @GoShockers.” Another added, “Syracuse got screwed hard. Smfh.” That was only the start of the heated comments on social media!

There are always some questionable omissions with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection, per CBS Sports. The Murray State Racers went 16-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference but weren’t included in the 2016 tournament. The Temple University Owls also defeated Kansas by 25 points that year and had eight top-100 victories, but it wasn’t enough get them a spot.

There were also some controversial picks in the 2016 edition of March Madness, according to Fox Sports. Vanderbilt and Syracuse, both teams with a mediocre 19-13 record, got in. Oregon State was not that much better, going 18-12 but still managing to get in. Compared to Monmouth (27-7) St. Mary’s (27-5) Valparaiso (24-6) and St. Bonaventure (22-8) – all teams who didn’t get in – and it’s clear as to why some fans were both befuddled and upset!

However, the biggest snub of the 2017 NCAA tournament is not a team that didn’t get an invite. No, it’s the biggest snub belongs to President Donald Trump, 70, for refusing to participate in filling out an official Presidential bracket! While President Barack Obama, 55, had no problem finding time to make his picks for March Madness, Trump has declined to fill one out this year, according to the Washington Post. Boo!

