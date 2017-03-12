March Madness Bracket Revealed: Find Out Who’s Playing In The NCAA Tournament

Courtesy of the NCAA

There you have it, sports fans. Selection Sunday revealed the 2017 March Madness bracket and which teams were crowned the No. 1 seeds for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament! See who’s going to the big dance!

As the dust settled from Selection Sunday, 68 basketball teams stood tall among the hundreds who failed to make the cut into the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Along with setting the field for what could be the most epic March Madness ever, the March 12 event also named the tournament’s No. 1 seeds. Fans were both shocked and not surprised to see Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga have the top ranks for this year’s extravaganza. All four No. 1 picks will be playing in their respective regions.

Even though the TCU Horned Frogs upset Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament, the Jayhawks were considered a lock on a No. 1 seed by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. The reigning champs, Villanova, were the one team that arguably benefited most from this upset, as the Wildcats were expected to get the Overall No. 1 seed role. It also helps basketball fans figure out who they should pick for their March Madness brackets.

Gonzaga and North Carolina were the other two teams that many sports analysts and March Madness aficionados predicted to get the other two No. 1 rankings in the tournament. There were a handful of other squads that could have knocked the Bulldogs or Tar Heels down the No 2. UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Kentucky, or Florida were potential contenders, according to Bleacher Report.

Now that the teams have been picked, it’s time to get March Madness started. The First Four matches will take place on March 14 and 15 from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. From there, the NCAA Tournament properly begins on March 16, with opening rounds being played in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, and Salt Lake City.

It all comes down the championship match, taking place from the University of Phoenix Stadium from Glendale, Arizona. It’s a shame the Arizona State Sun Devils fell to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament. ASU will get a chance to watch but not play in this year’s tournament. Ouch!

