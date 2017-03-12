Mama June Vows To Drop Another 50 Lbs So She Can Be ‘Truly Skinny’ For The First Time

Image Courtesy of WE Tv

Mama June already looks amazing, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the reality star wants to lose ANOTHER 50 lbs so she can be ‘truly skinny’ for the first time in her life. Find out how she’s working on losing all that weight!

“Mama June is so happy with how she looks and how much progress she’s made and she’s vowing to lose even more weight! June would love to drop another 50 pounds and be truly skinny for the first time in her life. She’s continuing to follow a really strict diet and exercise regularly and she’s really loving her new lifestyle. She truly feels that she looks the best she has ever looked in her life — she’s finally found herself and she’s determined to continue on this journey of self discovery and development,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

We can’t believe Mama June wants to lose ANOTHER 50 lbs. If you ask us, she’s already skinny, but we understand that not everyone sees what others see.

As we previously told you, Mama June was determined to lose the weight after her ex, Sugar Bear, cheated on her. So with a lot of hard work and determination, she did just that, losing 300 pounds. But she also had to have painful surgery to remove the excess skin from her neck and arms.

“She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years. June’s confidence is sky-high, and she’s even considering a major life move. June’s interested in breaking into Hollywood and would love to become a comedy actress like Melissa McCarthy,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Does Mama June need to lose another 50 lbs? Tell us how you feel below.

