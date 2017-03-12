Lorde Rocks ‘SNL’ Stage With Amazing Performance Of ‘Green Light’ & More

Image Courtesy of NBC

Encore! Lorde appeared as the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and nailed her performance March 11, surpassing all expectations with her insane vocals. The singer treated fans to her new hits ‘Green Light’ and ‘Liability’ from her upcoming album!

Lorde, almighty! The 20-year-old songstress made her grand return to NBC’s hit comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live on March 11, and she definitely wowed the crowd. She looked positively radiant while commanding the stage, clad in sparkling short-sleeved shirt for her highly anticipated appearance. Fans couldn’t keep their eyes of Lorde as she showed off her moves and belted out the lyrics to her hit single, “Green Light,” proving she’s still a force to be reckoned with!

A piece of history

Lorde on SNL

GreenLight and like you have never seen her before.

100 percent new Lorde!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hjr75X3PZ7 — Lorde WorldWideNet🌐 (@Lorde_WWN) March 12, 2017

She’s clearly coming back into the spotlight in a major way, having recently graced us with her first single in three years. Lorde also gifted fans with another stunning track on March 9 from her forthcoming album Melodrama, which is set to drop this summer. This follows her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, so there’s certainly high expectations!

Lorde later performed “Liability,” much to the audience’s delight, changing into a stunning white ensemble for her second number. She sat down on a piano bench while she belted out the emotional lyrics and it was flawless!

Lorde's SNL performance was great. Here's a clip of "Liability." pic.twitter.com/6nvEvm7653 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) March 12, 2017

Viewers were beyond hyped to watch Lorde on the March 11 show, since Scarlett Johansson, 32, also served as the host for the fifth time. In the hilarious promo clip, cast member Beck Bennett, 32, jokes about Lorde finally “dropping” new music, while mentioning how Scarlett will be “dropping” a new movie as well, aka The Ghost In The Shell. Ahead of the show, the comedy sketch series also enticed fans by letting them know Lorde was heading into soundcheck!

Lorde revealed that she’s really proud of her single in a new interview with Zane Lowe. “I love the song so much and it feels so starkly truthful to me,” she gushed. “I think everyone knows what that’s like, to just feel like a f*cking liability.” The singer finally returned to the iconic 8H stage, having last performed for the show in 2015. As expected, she came, saw and conquered tonight!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lorde’s performance on SNL? Did she nail it?