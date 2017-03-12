REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Kylie Jenner and Tyga have reportedly broken up, and this time around, it may be for good! Kylie allegedly dumped her boyfriend of a year-and-a-half, according to a new report, and you’re not going to believe why. We have all the details here!

It’s the end of an era! Kylie Jenner, 19, has reportedly dumped her boyfriend of over a year, Tyga, 27. Kylie’s allegedly fed up with the rapper for being irresponsible with his money, according to a new report from Media Take Out. And, unlike the time that the twosome briefly separated over his 26th birthday weekend, this relationship is reportedly dead, done, over and out. Kyga is no more!

It’s not just about money, MTO says, but about growing up! “Kylie felt that Tyga was taking advantage of her [financially]. Also she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life,” said the source. Kylie’s “completely moved on.”

This is just crazy! Kylie and Tyga have always had their problems, but they’ve managed to work through them. After all, during their last major blowout, Kylie (temporarily) dumped him because of shady behavior behind her back, so this must have been major! But Tyga has been falling downward financially for quite some time, and Kylie has reportedly picked up the pieces when he gets into too much debt. She just has reportedly had enough!

It’s all so sad, especially since they were recently talking seriously about getting married! They’ve become a tight little family with Tyga’s four-year-old son, King Cairo, and they were even going to have him be in their eventual wedding, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY! They wanted a beach wedding and honeymoon, another source told us, and were planning on filming it for their own spin-off reality series!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Kylie and Tyga reportedly broke up? Tell us in the comments!

