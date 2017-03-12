Khloe Kardashian Giving Tristan Thompson Hot Steamy Birthday Sex: It’ll Be ‘So Good’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Who needs candles and cake? Khloe Kardashian is planning on giving Tristan Thompson steamy sex on his birthday, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The reality star is going all out to impress her NBA beau and she’s confident it’ll be ‘so good!’

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is head over heels about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, so she’s going to treat him to some sizzling love-making on his upcoming birthday! “Tristan’s 26th b-day is Monday [March 13] and she plans on giving him some hot steamy sex,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan promised Khloe he hasn’t and would never cheat on her and he even promised her that he’d give James [Harden] a piece of his mind Sunday at the basketball game for disrespecting her and basically calling her a fame wh**e.”

“That turned Khloe on in the biggest way, having Tristan stand up for her,” our source added. “She still worries that he might cheat, but on his birthday, she’s planning to make the sex so good that the only woman he’ll ever want or desire is her.” The Houston Rockets are playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 12, meaning James will be facing off with Tristan’s team. We’re sure Khloe will be able to lift her beau’s spirits if the Cavs win or lose!

James addressed dating Khloe and how he “didn’t like all the attention,” during his explosive Sports Illustrated interview in Feb. 2017. The point guard claimed he “wasn’t getting anything out of it,” so of course it ruffled some feathers. As we previously reported, Khloe thinks James is “only making himself look bad trashing her like this. She thinks he’s mad because she stopped returning his calls and moved on to someone younger and hotter,” another insider shared.

Khloe and Tristan have seemingly been going strong since the end of last summer. They’ve been practically inseparable in recent months, last enjoying a romantic vacation in Jamaica. After his red-hot birthday gift, we’re sure they’re going to be even more infatuated with each other!



