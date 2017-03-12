‘KUWTK’: How Kim, Kylie & More Kardashians Drastically Changed from Season 1 To Now

Courtesy of E!

It’s hard to believe that the 13th season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is premiering on March 12! A LOT has changed for the family since season 1 — and that includes their looks. Check out the wild transformations here!

You literally won’t believe how much the Kardashian family has changed until you see these side by side comparisons! It’s been ten years since the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired, and now that we’re gearing up for the season 13 premiere, we’re taking a look back at how much Kim Kardashian, 36, Kylie Jenner, 19, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and more have altered their looks.

The most drastic transformation, of course, is Kylie’s — after all, she was only ten years old when she started filming the show. The teenager grew up in front of our very eyes, and in 2014, major conversation about her appearance began. The talk mostly involved her lips, which seemed to plump up majorly in a short amount of time. At first, she chalked it up to intense over-lining and lipstick, but finally, she confessed to having lip fillers and injections on a 2015 episode of KUWTK.

While the 19-year-old maintains that she hasn’t had any other work done, it’s pretty clear that her boobs and butt have also grown at alarming rates in recent months. She truly does look like a completely different person!

It’s no secret that Kim has also had work done on her face, and all you have to do is compare her current look to that of ten years ago. Meanwhile, Khloe worked hard for her completely-changed look — after splitting from Lamar Odom in 2013, she got on a major workout kick, and in the years since, she’s shed 40 pounds! She also dyed her hair blonde, and there’s no denying her plumper pout and tighter face.

Click through the gallery above to see how these ladies, along with Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more, have changed since the very beginning of KUWTK, and make sure to tune into season 13 on March 12 on E!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has changed the most since season 1 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

