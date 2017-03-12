Joni Sledge Dead: ‘We Are Family’ Singer Unexpectedly Dies At 60

REX/Shutterstock

So sad. Joni Sledge, who was a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix, Arizona on March 10, her family revealed in an emotional statement. She was 60 years old. To get all the heartbreaking details, keep reading.

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni [Sledge] passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord,” Sister Sledge said in a statement posted on their website and Facebook page on March 11. “We thank you in advance for allowing us the privacy to mourn quietly as a family. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved & embraced life. We love you & God Bless You all.”

Joni, who was a founding member of the vocal group, was found dead in her home in Phoenix on Friday, March 10. The family is reportedly shocked right now, according to CNN, because Joni was not ill. Her death was totally unexpected, and at this time, no cause is known.

Sister Sledge, which consisted of Joni and sisters Debbie and Kim, recorded the dance anthem “We Are Family” in 1979. A fourth sister, Kathy, was also a founding member, but she left the group in 1989. Other hits of theirs included “He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “My Guy.” “We Are Family” was probably their biggest hit, as it peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topped the R&B and disco charts, according to Billboard.

The group was so successful that they had a show scheduled for March 18 and a series of European performances was planned.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joni’s friends and family during this difficult time. This is just so heartbreaking.

