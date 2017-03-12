Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Friends Are Worried She’s Going Too Fast

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are only a few weeks into their romance, but her friends are already concerned about how fast they’re moving and we’ve got all the details here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are definitely still in the honeymoon phase of their romance, but JLo’s friends reportedly are already getting concerned about how fast the couple are moving. “Friends are worried, because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s concerns that she’s moving way too fast.”

Jen and Alex only really started dating in Feb. so her friends so have some reasons to be worried especially given that the couple is already taking weekend trips together in the Bahamas. “She’s heading for heartbreak again,” her friends allegedly worry. Despite the words of advice from her friends, JLo is apparently to jump in with both feet as is her right as an adult woman. “When it comes to love she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic,” the insider told us.

Maybe part of the reason JLo is so into A-Rod is because he’s already a father of two. “Jen absolutely loves that Alex is a father and she absolutely loves that with him being retired he has a lot of time to devote to a relationship,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She also loves that he still has jobs with the Yankees and TV to still be active while she does her own thing,” the insider said. These two clearly have a good thing going and we can’t wait to see where it goes!

