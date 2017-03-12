James Harden Freaked At Being Confronted By Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! James Harden will come face to face with Tristan Thompson at the Houston Rockets versus Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 12, so is the point guard worried about running into his ex Khloe Kardashian? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

James Harden, 27, is going to have to put his game face on! The Houston Rockets will be playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 12, meaning James will be battling it out with Tristan Thompson, 25, on the basketball court. The power forward is currently dating his ex Khloe Kardashian, 32, and she might end up sitting front row. “James could care less about seeing Tristan,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s just another man who plays on another team that James will try his best to beat so that he can win the NBA championship!”

“That’s his number one focus,” our source added. “The only think Tristan has that James would ever want is an NBA championship ring. Other than that, Tristan’s a nobody to him.” Even though James is among the top four MVP candidates, his recent interview about Khloe may cause added tension between him and Tristan, so he’ll have to stay focused at tonight’s big game!

James recently revealed that he couldn’t stay with Khloe since he “didn’t like all the attention,” during his explosive Sports Illustrated interview. His team will have the home field advantage tonight, since they are playing in Houston, but we’ll see how he handles the stress! Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan appear to be going strong, even after rumors swirled that he was cheating.

Khloe and Tristan have only been together since the end of last summer, but they’ve been basically inseparable since then. We EXCLUSIVELY learned she even took up a residence in Cleveland, where he plays basketball. “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was – snow,” she said while visiting The Talk on Feb. 14. “I’m not used to that. I’m born and raised in California.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think James will get distracted by Khloe and Tristan? Tell us!

