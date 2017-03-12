Fifth Harmony’s Website Hacked By Kurdish Protester With Shocking ISIS Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! How bizarre is this? Fifth Harmony’s website was infiltrated while they were at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 and the anti-ISIS message left behind by the hacker will totally freak you out!

Fifth Harmony may have had a super fun night at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at the Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles on March 11, but little did they know their website was being hacked by a protester that would leave behind one very serious anti-ISIS message. Honestly, dealing with this mess after the show must have made watching their former bandmate Camilla Cabello, 20, perform solo for the first time in front of the kid audience seem like a cakewalk.

The hacked homepage of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui‘s website showed the words “{HaCked By ReKaN ErrOr}” above a Kurdish flag, with the text, “#Kurdish Hacker Was Here# Long Live to #Kurdistan #PeshMerga #F**K ISIS #F**K TURKEY,” written underneath the flag. There was even an email address — rekantango889@gmail.com — listed below the flag. The image and text were immediately noticed by fans who knew right away this was not the work of the girl group, and after followers took to Twitter to announce the problem it was soon dealt with and the site was fixed within a few hours.

Aside from the website drama they dealt with that night, the girls were also forced to awkwardly sit through Camilla’s performance with Machine Gun Kelly, 26. However, after it was all said and done they walked away the proud owners of two orange blimps, one for Favorite Music Group and the other for Favorite Song for their hit “Work From Home.”

