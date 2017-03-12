Ed Sheeran Lands Guest Spot On Season 7 Of ‘Game of Thrones’

REX/Shutterstock

Another season of ‘Game of Thrones’ means another musical guest star — and this season is one of Maisie Williams’ favorite singers, Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran will actually appear on season seven of Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed at a panel at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The panel was moderated by stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner. HBO has confirmed he will have a role.

Of course this isn’t the first time the show has brought on cameos by artists they liked — Coldplay’s Will Champion and Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, for example.

During the panel, they also confirmed the final season, season eight, will only be six episodes, making it the shortest yet. The writers also added they won’t be back if the show does get any sort of spinoff or prequel on the network. “I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”

As for what will happen in that final season, they joked that they argued over “who got to kill Sansa.” Maisie also chimed in, with “she’s dead” when Sansa was later mentioned.

Speaking of deaths, the show has featured many insane kills over the series, but one of their toughest was admittedly Jason Momoa‘s character.

“Jason’s larger than life, so we never totally recovered from getting rid of him,” David said about the death that stuck with him, also revealing that in a “slap” game off set, Jason actually broke his hand! “The doctor in the emergency room who did the x-rays said, ‘Oh yeah your friend squished your hand.’ So anyway, don’t play the slap game with Jason Momoa.”

