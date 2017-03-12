Drake Has ‘Nothing But Love’ For Jennifer Lopez: ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About A-Rod

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has moved on from singer Drake to MLB all-star Alex Rodriguez, and while you’d think that would cut Drake pretty deep, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY he ‘couldn’t be happier’ for his ex lover.

“Alex Rodriguez is a stud and Drake couldn‘t be happier for [Jennifer Lopez],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants her to have whatever type of romantic life she desires. One thing, Drake isn’t is a hater. With so many women in the world, it’s impossible for him to fixate on just one.”

“Besides, A–Rod is one of the good guys,” the source continued. “Drake would have been insulted had JLo went ahead and dated someone that was less than A-List after dating him! He’s got nothing but love for JLo and she’ll always have a special place with him and is always welcome back to the 6 for some passionate fun.”

Rumors that Drake, 30, and Jennifer, 47, were hooking up had been swirling since December of last year, but over the past few months it seemed things had really been cooling off and that their conflicting schedules were preventing the relationship from truly getting serious. JLo even confirmed that she wasn’t dating Drizzy to host Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on March 6, however that didn’t mean she wasn’t seeing someone else, as she’s supposedly been dating the 41-year-old MLB superstar for the past few months. Pretty sneaky there JLo!

Now J-Rod are the talk of the town and actually jetted off to the Bahamas for a weekend getaway on March 10 and stayed at Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, a high-end private resort on Great Guana Cay. If Jenny and Alex are already this high-profile and having this much fun, we think the “Hotline Bling” singer is definitely right to root for them!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Drake really is happy for JLo and A-Rod? Has he moved on from her? Give us all your thoughts below!

