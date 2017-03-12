Donald Trump Jr. Doesn’t Speak To Dad Anymore: There’s ‘Zero Contact’ — Family Feud?

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump Jr. shockingly revealed at a fundraiser dinner that he’s stopped speaking with his father since Trump Sr. became president. Is there major drama brewing within America’s first family?

President Donald Trump‘s youngest son told the audience at a Dallas GOP fundraiser on March 11 that he hasn’t been talking to his father since he entered the Oval Office on January 20. “I basically have zero contact with him at this point,” Donald Trump Jr., 39, told the audience at his first political event in months. While Don Jr. was heavily involved in his father’s campaign, his involvement in politics waned significantly since Inauguration Day.

There’s a solid reason for the silent treatment, and it’s not about bad blood in the family (that anyone knows of). Donald and his brother, Eric Trump, 33, took the reins at the Trump Organization when dad became president, a move that had government ethics officials worried; it didn’t seem like enough of a separation between the president and his business interests. Don Jr. tried to make it clear at the Reagan Day dinner that there aren’t any conflicts of interests at play.

If true, it’s welcomed, considering the alarming involvement President Trump’s three eldest children have had in his administration. Don, Eric, and Ivanka Trump, 35, have all sat in on meetings with foreign leaders; Don was one of the key members of the president’s transition team.

But, in his speech at the Dallas fundraiser, he said that politics are completely in his past. He didn’t want to be a part of it past Election Day anyway! “I thought I was out of politics after Election Day and [would] get back to my regular life and my family,” he said. “But I couldn’t.”

