Christina Grimmie: Fans Send Late Singer Love On Her 23rd Birthday — See Tweets

Mar. 23 is Christina Grimmie’s 23rd birthday and fans around the world are sharing their thoughts and wishes for singer who was murdered by a stalker in June 2016. See their touching tweets here.

This is so sad. Christina Grimmie was a beloved singer and on the cusp of enormous success when she was killed by a gunman after performing in Orlando, Florida on June 10, 2016. The Voice contestant was shot by Kevin James Loibl, 27, and then killed himself during the meet & greet following the concert. Mar. 12 marks Christina’s 23rd birthday and there has been an outpouring of love and remembrance for her.

Many are still reeling from the tragic loss, but people have taken to thinking about Christina’s good nature and beautiful voice. “Happy birthday to the beautiful soul that is Christina Grimmie,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “this day doesn’t feel right without you here, nothing feels right since you went away.” A lot of tweets included a green heart emoji, which symbolizes love, healing, and renewal.

💚Happy birthday to the beautiful soul that is Christina Grimmie 💚#HappyBirthdayChristinaGrimmie — Fasttube (@AnaNavarro123) March 12, 2017

@TheRealGrimmie happy birthday love. 💚 this day doesn't feel right without you here, nothing feels right since you went away. — trimfantum (@StarlightTSwift) March 12, 2017

Happy Birthday @TheRealGrimmie <3 We all miss and love you so much. You and your music continue to inspire so many, including myself. RIP 💖 — Jordan Jansen (@JordanJansen) March 11, 2017

A lot of people still cannot believe Christina is gone and her birthday has sadly hit them very hard. “She was an angel that left to early & so unfair,” one tweet read alongside birthday wishes for the singer. One user decided to take the sadness that many are feeling today and turn it into a positive. “Still shocked that you’re not with us today. I miss you a lot and I hope you have an awesome bday in heaven,” a user wrote. That’s so touching to think of Christina enjoying her birthday in a better place.

happy birthday, i love and miss you #HappyBirthdayChristinaGrimmie — elnaz (@eIfnaz) March 12, 2017

she was an angel that left to early & so unfair 😭💔 happy birthday baby. we love/miss you so so much #HappyBirthdayChristinaGrimmie — esme loves ariana (@jdbssoulmate) March 12, 2017

Still shocked that you're not with us today. I miss you a lot and I hope you have an awesome bday in heaven #HappyBirthdayChristinaGrimmie — Michelle B. Muller (@Michy9494) March 12, 2017

Christina frequently gets referred to as an angel and it’s easy to see why. Her fellow competitor from The Voice Jacquie Lee even recorded a stunning tribute for Christina called “Somebody’s Angel” that was released on Dec. 15. The music video featured Jaquie’s artwork along with headline on gun violence. Christina’s memory will definitely live on with her fans and loved ones.

