Carrie Underwood Guest-Starring On ‘The Walking Dead’? See Her Cryptic Pic With Lucille

Courtesy of Instagram

Could it be? Carrie Underwood posed with Lucille the bat from ‘The Walking Dead’ that had us wondering if she’s joining the show and you just have to see this pic!

Carrie and Lucille? Carrie Underwood posted an amazing photo to Instagram of herself with the terrifying bat Lucille from The Walking Dead. Could the 34 year-old country music star be joining the zombie apocalypse drama? Well probably not, at least if we’re reading Carrie’s caption right. “Another perfect present! #Lucille #ThisIsMyMeanMug,” Carrie wrote beneath the pic of her giving her best intimidating face to the camera. Carrie’s birthday was just on Mar. 10 so we’re thinking this is just a spot-on b-day gift for her. So we won’t be seeing Carrie sharing screen time with Lucille’s owner Negan played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 50, but we can always dreamcast.

Another perfect present! #Lucille #ThisIsMyMeanMug A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Carrie would certainly be a very glamorous zombie, right? We’re absolutely obsessed with everything she wears. Her pink gown at the Golden Globes back in January was the perfect combination of high fashion and sexy. The ruffles up around the top made the dress super unique and unlike anything else on the red carpet. The sheer middle and slight v-neck gave the dress an understated va-va-voom factor.

She also looked stunning at the Grammys in Feb. in a high collar red lace number that showed off some cleavage, not to mention the super high slit up the middle. We loved that she kept her makeup relatively neutral and simple in order to let the dress shine on its’ own. Carrie can pull off the sultry look and the demure look so well.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carrie should guest star on The Walking Dead? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.