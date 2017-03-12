Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Engaged? Why She Thinks He’s ‘The One’

REX/Shutterstock

Call it fever pitch! Jennifer Lopez is head over heels for Alex Rodriguez and apparently already telling friends that he’s ‘the one’, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! But is she moving too fast after her romance with Drake? We have the deets here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, has found major love with former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, 41, and she’s been gushing about it nonstop to her friends. They were only just recently linked in February, but the lovebirds have already jetted off on a hot vacation to the sunny Bahamas together. Things are on the next level; “Jen is totally crazy in love with Alex — she says he’s her perfect man and soul mate,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But hold up — JLo’s besties think she needs to slow her roll just a little bit, says our source. Sure, he’s cute, supremely talented, and a doting father, but they only started dating about a month ago! “[Jennifer is] saying that ‘he’s the one,’ but friends are worried because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in. There’s concerns that she’s moving way too fast, even by JLo standards, and that she’s heading for heartbreak again.”

As if JLo cares; she thinks A-Rod is awesome, and she’s moving forward with her romance at her own pace! “When it comes to love she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic,” the source told us. “As crazy as it sounds, Jen’s already talking marriage, and nobody should be surprised if these two make it official very very soon.”

Whoa! Another source did tell us EXCLUSIVELY that things were getting awfully serious between the two, but marriage? That’s a lot! They’ve really been inseparable since they connected at a birthday party in Miami in February, and things got hotter in Las Vegas, where he saw her perform.

