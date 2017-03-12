Angelina Jolie & Kids Jet To Cambodia As She & Brad Pitt Reach A ‘Healthier Place’ In Divorce

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and her kids were gliding through LAX without a care in the world on March 11 as they boarded a flight to Cambodia, showing that the ‘healthier place’ she and Brad have reached in their divorce proceedings is helping out everyone.

Angelina Jolie, 41, definitely seemed to be glowing as she escorted her six children through LAX airport on March 11 before they boarded a flight to Cambodia. It could have been the cat-eye sunglasses, gorgeous white trench coat with black belt, black top, black pants, black leather boots and Louis Vuitton suitcase that made her look chic and put together — but more likely it’s the fact that she and estranged husband Brad Pitt, 53, are getting along swimmingly in their divorce proceedings and custody battle.

Mama Angie led the children she and Brad share — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — through the crowded airport. The Tomb Raider star’s daughter Zahara appeared to be responsible for holding onto little bro Knox, while his twin Vivienne clasped hands with big sis Shiloh, as the two toted along a stuffed dog between them. Maddox appeared to be taking a lot of baggage with him, as did Pax, who carried a giant duffle.

“The boys had to do some forgiving and Brad did a lot of apologizing for them all to get to a healthier place,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the family is beginning to heal. “They are all spending more time together and things are beginning to get back to normal.”

