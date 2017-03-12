Who Does Lorne Michaels Want To Portray Donald Trump After Alec Baldwin?

Image Courtesy of NBC

After an insane election season in which he faithful portrayed now-President Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin is reportedly looking to hang up his wig at ‘SNL’. So who’s going to fill his (very orange) shoes? ‘SNL’ head honcho Lorne Michaels has a few ideas, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY!

Alec Baldwin, 58, has perhaps the most significant presidential impersonation in Saturday Night Live’s 40+ year history. Sure, Will Ferrell‘s George W. Bush impression will go down as one of the greats, but did the president ever wage a war with NBC over it? That’s why it’s lilting to hear that Alec revealed in recent interview that he probably won’t be guest starring on SNL for much longer to fulfill the President Trump role. In his words, “I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Now SNL creator and producer, Lorne Michaels, has to scramble to find a replacement ASAP. Before Alec, Trump was played by Taran Killam, who was shockingly let go from the show prior to season 42. Bummer! Former SNL heavyweight and the show’s current announcer, Darrell Hammond, was the original Trump; could he be stepping back in to fill the role, as he did with his masterful Bill Clinton impression? That’s an affirmative!

“Lorne would love for Alec to remain as Trump and as an unofficial cast member of SNL forever, but he knows that Alec is considering jumping ship. There have been initial talks of wanting Kate McKinnon to do it, but with her star on such a rise, Lorne knows that she probably will not be on SNL in four years; he wouldn’t want to change the character again,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So out of the gate they probably will return to Darrell Hammond unless someone really knocks their socks off in upcoming auditions.”

That’s exciting! But there are so many talented people in the SNL repertory already; can any of them be given a chance to shine? Kate can’t do everything; she’s already playing half of Trump’s cabinet! Think about that recent sketch in which Leslie Jones tried to fulfill her dream of playing Trump. What if that were a reality?

