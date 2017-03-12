Adele Pregnant Again? She Posts Backstage Photo Holding Stomach & Fans Go Wild

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Is Adele pregnant again? Fans are now speculating she has a bun in the oven because of a cryptic pic she posted on Instagram, where she’s seen holding her stomach. ‘Why else would you hold your tummy like that?’ one fan asked. See the pic and their reactions here!

Adele, 28, may be with child — at least, fans seem to think she is! The “Hello” singer posted a peculiar photo on Instagram earlier today, March 12, and now fans are going wild. In the picture, which you can see above, Adele is seen holding her stomach as she belts a tune. It may not mean anything, but fans are suspecting she’s pregnant due to the way her hand is caressing her belly. What do you think? Could she really be expecting her second child with husband Simon Konecki?

“Is she insinuating that she is pregnant?” one fan on Instagram asked, while another asked, “Is that a bump?”

“She is def pregnant”, another more certain fan wrote, before someone else agreed: “#pregnant #whyelseholdyourtummylikethat.” See the rest of the comments below.

Sydney, NSW / ANZ Stadium / Mar 11 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

At this time, it’s not clear whether Adele is pregnant — she has not confirmed nor denied such a rumor — so we’ll leave that up to your own interpretation. But what we do know is that Adele recently confirmed she’s married to Simon. While talking about performing “Someone Like You” in concert recently, she said, “I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone and that’s what I wanted to remember. How it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person. But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Adele is pregnant? Tell us how you feel below.

