Zoe Saldana Stuns In Tight & Bright Floral Dress At Kids’ Choice Awards

Look who showed up! Zoe Saldana skipped the Kids’ Choice Awards orange carpet, but she looked totally stunning when she took the stage to premiere a new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ clip!

Zoe Saldana made only a brief appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11, but she obviously looked incredible! The actress was at the show to debut a never-before-seen clip of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and to do it, she took center stage in a floral ensemble that gave us major spring vibes. The long, white dress was adorned with pink and red flower designs, and Zoe completed the look by pulling her hair back into a slick ponytail.

Zoe’s co-star, Chris Pratt, introduced her to the stage, right after he hilariously got slimed in the KCAs control room, and the crowd went wild when the 38-year-old announced her reason for being in attendance. It’s been quite a few months for Zoe, as she just revealed in February that she and husband, Marco Perego, had welcomed their third child!

However, Zoe was never pregnant, and although she confirmed the birth of her son, she has yet to reveal whether she used a surrogate or adopted. She carried her firstborn twin sons regularly, though.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set for a May 5, 2017 release, and Zoe is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War, so she has a lot of big projects in the works. Plus, of course, there’s also that highly-anticipated Avatar sequel coming out at some point in the future, although an exact release date has not been confirmed. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Zoe’s look at the Kids’ Choice Awards?! Did you enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy clip!?

