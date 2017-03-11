Zendaya Dazzles In Metallic Gold Dress & Boots At Kids’ Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Zendaya, 20, arrived on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th. Zendaya is constantly surprising us when it comes to her award show looks and her outfit for the evening was perfect! What did you guys think of her look?

Zendaya is just too cool and her style is so unique. She’s so brave when it comes to trying out new beauty and fashion trends and she’s never afraid to take a risk. We loved her look on the orange carpet and everything about her ensemble was stunning. Zendaya opted to wear a slinky metallic gold slip dress with spaghetti straps and a cupped bra that showed off ample cleavage.

The rest of the silk dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and the skirt flared out into flowy skirt. She paired the midi dress with an unexpected shoe — suede boots. She rocked a pair of forest green over-the-knee suede boots underneath, which is not something we would choose, but it totally works on her.

Aside from her amazing outfit, we have to talk about her accessories, including her necklace. Zendaya opted to wear a gorgeous thick diamond choker necklace with diamond flowers all over it. She slicked her hair back into a middle-parted low ponytail and teased the back into a poufy ponytail.

We love Zendaya’s simple but sexy look and she looked so fabulous, as always! What did you guys think of her outfit?

